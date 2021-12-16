 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented

December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented

On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert