Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.