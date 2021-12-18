Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.