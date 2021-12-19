 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

