Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

