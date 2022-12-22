The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
