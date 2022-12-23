 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

It will be a cold day in Lynchburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

