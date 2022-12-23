It will be a cold day in Lynchburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect perio…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperature…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchbu…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tempe…
Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degre…
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!