Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from THU 1:00 PM EST until FRI 12:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Lynchburg, VA
