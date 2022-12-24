It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 15 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
