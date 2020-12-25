It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.13. A 18-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 1:15 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Lynchburg, VA
