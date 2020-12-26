Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun…
Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted.…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.13. A 18-degree low is …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. The area …