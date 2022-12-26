 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

