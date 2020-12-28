Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tod…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted.…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.13. A 18-degree low is …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see c…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today.…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted…