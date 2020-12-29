 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

