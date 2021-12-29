Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures…
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Expect per…
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect cle…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected …
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in…