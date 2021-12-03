 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

