 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Lynchburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Lynchburg, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Wednesday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter storms spread snow and ice across Upper Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert