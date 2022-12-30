Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
