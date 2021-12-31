Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

 Skip to main content
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

