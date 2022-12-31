Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
