Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in Lynchburg, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

