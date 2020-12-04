Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in Lynchburg, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!