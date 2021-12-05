 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert