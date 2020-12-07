Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2020 in Lynchburg, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.