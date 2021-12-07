The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
