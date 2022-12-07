Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.