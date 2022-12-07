Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
