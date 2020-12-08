Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2020 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.