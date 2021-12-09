 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

