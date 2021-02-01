It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature of degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 10:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. We w…
Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today.…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine toda…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Snow likely. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might …
Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Pa…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Friday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. It should be …
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mostly clear. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Saturday. …
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It…