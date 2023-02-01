Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storm track is everything, but there are signs of change for snow lovers
We're half way through winter and many from New Jersey to North Carolina are still looking for their first accumulating snow of the season. Joe and Sean look to next week for wintry hope. However, we'll likely have to keep searching for snow.
The second arctic outbreak of winter will kick off the week of Feb. 5. A coastal storm threatens on Feb. 6. However, the cold air goes away in a hurry, likely leaving everyone from New Jersey to North Carolina searching for their first inch of snow of winter, again.
Like Earth, the north and south poles of Mars have ice caps that grow and shrink with Mars’ seasons.
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees toda…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain …
Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The …
This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 32F. Winds light and variable…