 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert