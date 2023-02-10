Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
We're half way through winter and many from New Jersey to North Carolina are still looking for their first accumulating snow of the season. Jo…
After waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more, the Mid-Atlantic picked up their first accumulating snow of the winter last. It wasn't much…
Storm track is everything, but there are signs of change for snow lovers
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees to…
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…