Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

