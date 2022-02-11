Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degree…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool tomorrow. It…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect clear …
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg tomorrow. It looks …
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …