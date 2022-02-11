 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Local Weather

