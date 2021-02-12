 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 12:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

