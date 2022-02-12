Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
