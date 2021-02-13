 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

