Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.