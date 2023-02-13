Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
