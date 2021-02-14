Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 7:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.