 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 7:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert