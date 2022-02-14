Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
The use of computers to mathematically produce weather forecasts is one of the most unheralded scientific advances of the 20th century.