Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.