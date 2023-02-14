Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
