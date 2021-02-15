It will be a cold day in Lynchburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
