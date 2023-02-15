It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.