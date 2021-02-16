Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
