It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
