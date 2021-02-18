 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 12:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert