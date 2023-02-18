Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
