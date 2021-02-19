Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until FRI 7:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.