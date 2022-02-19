Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.