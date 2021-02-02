 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert