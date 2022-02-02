Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
